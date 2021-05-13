Afghanistan’s Hazara minority group are often subjected to attacks because of their religious affiliation

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The issue of targeted attacks against the Hazara community in Afghanistan requires urgent attention. Considering the prevalence of violent attacks, and especially against women and children, a promise of additional security is not enough.

Representatives from the Shia Hazara community said the government’s provision of security in Shia-predominant areas was insufficient. The government sought to address the issue of security in Dasht-e-Barchi area, a target of major attacks during the year. However, this did not materialize.

The blasts hit the Sayed Shuhada school in the Dasht-e Barchi area of west Kabul, an area populated largely by the Shia Hazara community. The area has suffered a string of deadly attacks in recent months and, The Hazaras minority suffer horrific casualties in terrorist attacks. Members of the Hazara minority group are often subjected to attacks because of their religious affiliation. “We get blown up on the street, in the mosque, in the hospital, at the wrestling club, everywhere,” said Kazim Ehsani, the imam of the Qamar-e-Bani Hashim Mosque, according to Nytimes.

The scale and brutality of Saturday’s attack left many Afghans and the international community stunned.

Afghan president blamed the militants

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban denied any involvement, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the militants for the bombing, citing it as proof that they do not want a peaceful settlement to the conflict, Washingtonpost reported. Though the two groups have frequently clashed, Afghan government officials accuse the Taliban of collaborating with Islamic State to perpetrate attacks in Kabul. In the past, Islamic State’s regional affiliate, which considers Shias to have rejected Islam, usually took credit for attacks targeting Shia civilians. Islamic State also claimed responsibility for an assault on Kabul University in November, in which gunmen killed at least 19 people.

In 2019, the then Acting Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi suggested that ISIS-K posed a particular threat to the Shia community. Similarly, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has been reporting on high levels of ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) directed violence targeting the Shia Muslim, mostly Hazara population, Forbes mentioned. Despite losing many of its strongholds in eastern Afghanistan, Islamic State has remained capable of orchestrating large-scale terrorist attacks in Afghan cities, especially Kabul.

While the Taliban harshly oppressed the Hazaras when the movement ruled most of Afghanistan in the 1990s, the Taliban now say they tolerate the Shia minority.

Hazaras: We are considered outsiders in our own country

The Hazaras are one of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic minorities, accounting for up to 20 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million inhabitants.

The Hazaras say they are considered outsiders in their own country and have been persecuted throughout history. They have been victims of discrimination for decades.

In the late 1900s, Pashtun King Amir Abdul Rahman Khan ordered the killing of all Shias in central Afghanistan, leaving tens of thousands of Hazaras dead. During the country’s vicious civil war in the 1990s, they were mercilessly shelled in factional fighting.

The Taliban harshly oppressed the Hazaras when the movement ruled most of Afghanistan in the 1990s. One of the most brutal events took place in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998, when thousands of Hazaras were systematically executed, according to a Human Rights Watch report. In such a context, Hazara Afghans are among the millions of refugees fleeing to Europe in search of a better future.

Hazara community is frequently targeted by militant groups

This was not the first attacks of this sort. Afghanistan’s Hazara community is frequently targeted by militant groups and was long persecuted by the Taliban and Islamic State. Kabul’s Hazara community has borne the brunt of those attacks, Wsj reported.

In this same neighborhood in 2018, a school bombing killed 34 people, mostly students. In September 2018 a wrestling club was attacked killing 24 people and in May 2020 a maternity hospital was brutally attacked killing 24 people, including pregnant women and infants. On March 6, 2020, 32 members of the community were killed at a ceremony. And in October 2020, the Kawsar-e-Danish tutoring center was attacked, killing 30 people. Most of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan, Cbsnews mentioned.