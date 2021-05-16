Afghanistan: Central question is Hazaras’ survival

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani : Afghanistan; “Nation of Minorities” has seen a surge in terror attacks targeting the country’s minority Shia community in recent years. Hazaras of Afghanistan have suffered losing of more than a thousand deaths and injured immense and increasing human rights violation is not one and only Hazaras’ concern, rather the central question is Hazaras’ survival by and large.

Triple targets

The attacks are aimed at undercutting the government’s credibility, exacerbating the sectarian tensions, and undermine civil society activity.

Recent attack (Sayed Shuhada school) was also an attempt to weaken the current Afghan government by portraying them as unable to protect the country’s minorities. The terrorist group intends to send a message to the government that it still has a presence across Afghanistan and can pose a threat.

Last Sunday, Hazara leaders from Dasht-e-Barchi met to express their frustration with the government failure to protect ethnic Hazaras, deciding to cobble together a protection force of their own from among the Hazara community, Usatoday told. The force would be deployed outside schools, mosques and public facilities and would cooperate with government security forces.

The militants group is trying to create sectarian rifts in Afghanistan. By attacking Shia Muslims, Islamic State wants to undermine civil society activity in Afghanistan.

Minority rights are part of the general human rights framework

Minority rights are part of the general human rights framework and must be protected through national legislation, appropriate government policies, and the support of the civil society.

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Minorities requires states to protect the existence and identities of minorities, Political youth network told.

Moreover, the 2004 Afghanistan Constitution granted Hazaras equal rights, and they were well-represented in the administration of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Yet, despite their growing political clout, many Hazaras continue to feel discriminated against. The Constitution of 2004, while arguably better for the Hazara in terms of sectarian rights, does not go far enough in terms of bridging potentially volatile ethnic tensions.

Inter-ethnic tensions, divisions and exclusion that remain unaddressed can easily become a source of instability and conflict.

In this regard, the protection of national minorities like Hazara is not only fundamental to enhance social cohesion in Afghanistan, but also essential to achieve democratic security, sustainable development and peace in a context of instability.