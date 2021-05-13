Tens of thousands of people offers Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque + Video

SHAFAQNA– Tens of thousands of Palestinians today (Thursday) offered Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Quds Endowment Office announced in a statement that 27,000 people offered Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, said in his Eid sermon: “Al-Aqsa Mosque is the only mosque of Muslims in which no aggressors and oppressors share.”

Referring to the officials of the occupying regime in Jerusalem, he said: “They think that with bullying, coercion and unjust help from the world, they are establishing a foothold in Al-Aqsa Mosque, but they are blind.”

The Mufti of Jerusalem further called on the Palestinians and said: “We must unite. You have no choice but to face the dangers that threaten our sanctuary, our land and our rights.”

