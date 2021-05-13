Date :Thursday, May 13th, 2021 | Time : 07:55 |ID: 213147 | Print

Tens of thousands of people offers Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque + Video

SHAFAQNATens of thousands of Palestinians today (Thursday) offered Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Quds Endowment Office announced in a statement that 27,000 people offered Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, said in his Eid sermon: “Al-Aqsa Mosque is the only mosque of Muslims in which no aggressors and oppressors share.”

Referring to the officials of the occupying regime in Jerusalem, he said: “They think that with bullying, coercion and unjust help from the world, they are establishing a foothold in Al-Aqsa Mosque, but they are blind.”

The Mufti of Jerusalem further called on the Palestinians and said: “We must unite. You have no choice but to face the dangers that threaten our sanctuary, our land and our rights.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

