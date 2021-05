Bashar al-Assad offers Eid al-Fitr prayers at Damascus Grand Mosque+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad today (Thursday) offered Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Umayyad Grand Mosque in Damascus.

Syrian Mufti Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun, Minister of Endowments Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al -Sayyed and two other senior Syrian officials, along with Bashar al-Assad, attended the Damascus Grand Mosque and offered Eid prayers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English