Which four groups Dua is not rejected according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Dua from four groups is not rejected. The doors of the sky open for them and their invitation reach the Divine Throne (meaning; no obstacle remains for acceptance of Dua). These groups are:
- Father’s Dua for his children
- The curse of the oppressed against the oppressor
- Dua of the person who is performing Umrah until he/she returns home
- The fasting person’s Dua until the time of Iftar [1]
