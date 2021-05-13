Date :Thursday, May 13th, 2021 | Time : 10:25 |ID: 213234 | Print

Which four groups Dua is not rejected according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Dua from four groups is not rejected. The doors of the sky open for them and their invitation reach the Divine Throne (meaning; no obstacle remains for acceptance of Dua). These groups are:

  1. Father’s Dua for his children
  2. The curse of the oppressed against the oppressor
  3. Dua of the person who is performing Umrah until he/she returns home
  4. The fasting person’s Dua until the time of Iftar [1]

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 3, Page 638.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *