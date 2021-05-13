Latest news from Gaza war: Gaza bombing with poisonous gas/ 82 martyrs and more than 470 wounded

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza war enters its third day as Israeli fighter jets continue to bomb civilians in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian resistance forces are launching rocket attacks in various occupied areas in response to Israeli aggression.

The situation in the occupied territories and the Gaza Strip has entered a new phase, so that today (Thursday) the Zionist army in a brutal act bombed the Gaza Strip with missiles containing toxic substances. On the other hand, the regime’s army announced that it was waiting for an agreement on ground attack on the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the resistance forces expanded their attacks on the occupied territories and announced attacks on the center and north of occupied Palestine, while those areas had never been targeted by missiles before.

Israeli sources say the sirens sounded for the first time in central and northern cities.

Resistance forces also targeted a number of Israeli troops in various areas, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 82 people were killed and more than 470 were injured in Israeli rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English