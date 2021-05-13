Date :Thursday, May 13th, 2021 | Time : 15:22 |ID: 213247 | Print

Eid al-Fitr prayers in Hagia Sophia after 87 years

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- For the first time in 87 years, Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia held Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam’s holiest month of Ramadan on Thursday observing health protocols and social distance.

Hundreds of worshippers was led by the head of the religious affairs directorate or Diyanet, Ali Erbaş.

In his speech, he referring to the general situation in the Islamic world and Palestine and stressed the need to work with the Palestinian people against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

He stressed: “All our holidays will remain sad until the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque are liberated.”

Calling for the solidarity of Muslims, the Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs pointed to the high position of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Islam and stressed the need for solidarity to support it and liberate it.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Civic campaigns are forming for peace in Afghanistan
Muslims in Turkey demand right to pray at Hagia Sophia
Imam Ali's (AS) Shrine closing to pilgrims on Qadr Nights, Eid Al-Fitr
Birmingham Hosts Largest Eid al-Fitr Celebration in Europe
Return of Hagia Sophia to a place of active worship would not preclude World Heritage status
Mufti of Egypt: Conversion of Hagia Sophia into a Mosque is not right according to Sharia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *