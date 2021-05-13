Eid al-Fitr prayers in Hagia Sophia after 87 years

SHAFAQNA- For the first time in 87 years, Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia held Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam’s holiest month of Ramadan on Thursday observing health protocols and social distance.

Hundreds of worshippers was led by the head of the religious affairs directorate or Diyanet, Ali Erbaş.

In his speech, he referring to the general situation in the Islamic world and Palestine and stressed the need to work with the Palestinian people against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

He stressed: “All our holidays will remain sad until the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque are liberated.”

Calling for the solidarity of Muslims, the Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs pointed to the high position of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Islam and stressed the need for solidarity to support it and liberate it.

