Video: Israeli mob attacks a Palestinian man near Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- While the video was being broadcast live on Hebrew television Kan on Wednesday night, a far-right Israeli mob brutally attacked a Palestinian near Tel Aviv.

The live footage shows a man being forcibly removed from his car and beaten by a crowd of dozens until he lost consciousness.

Police and emergency services did not arrive on the scene until 15 minutes later, while the victim lay motionless on his back in the middle of the street, Daily Sabah reports.

“The victim of the lynching is seriously injured but stable,” Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital said in a statement, without revealing his identity.

The Gaza war enters its third day as Israeli fighter jets continue to bomb civilians in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian resistance forces are launching rocket attacks in various occupied areas in response to Israeli aggression. Meanwhile, 82 people were killed and more than 470 were injured in Israeli rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip.