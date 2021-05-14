Latest statistics of Gaza war; 103 martyrs, including 27 children

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza Ministry of Health announced its latest statistics on the number of martyrs and wounded in the Zionist regime’s attacks at 103 martyrs and 580 wounded.

According to the latest statistics, 27 children and 11 women are among the martyrs, and on Thursday, in addition to airstrikes, the Zionist army also targeted Palestinian homes in Gaza with artillery.

Zionist artillery shelled the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip in Rafah and the Al Shuja’iya neighborhood in Gaza City, Beit Hanoun, and the northern Beit Lahiya, forcing residents to flee their homes.

A hospital source in Gaza also said that 11 Palestinians, including a couple and their four children, were killed in the attack during the demolition of the destroyed Sheikh Zayed Tower. In the Umm al-Nasr border village, five people were martyred and dozens of villagers were injured.

