Martyrdom of a Shia activist in Saudi prisons due to medical negligence

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists reported the martyrdom of a Shia prisoner in Al-Saud prisons.

Qatifi activist’s Twitter account announced: “Zuhair Al-Muhammad Ali” was martyred in Al-Haier political prison due to medical negligence.

The Twitter account added: Zuhair Al-Muhammad Ali died of medical malpractice after contracting the Coronavirus.

This Shia activist has been in solitary confinement since 2017.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English