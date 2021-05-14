Date :Friday, May 14th, 2021 | Time : 09:19 |ID: 213352 | Print

Martyrdom of a Shia activist in Saudi prisons due to medical negligence

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists reported the martyrdom of a Shia prisoner in Al-Saud prisons.

Qatifi activist’s Twitter account announced: “Zuhair Al-Muhammad Ali” was martyred in Al-Haier political prison due to medical negligence.

The Twitter account added: Zuhair Al-Muhammad Ali died of medical malpractice after contracting the Coronavirus.

This Shia activist has been in solitary confinement since 2017.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Broadcasting Adhan in Parma, Italy + Video
Zarif slams US for hitting Iran with new sanctions amid Coronavirus crisis
Palestinians shut schools in West Bank
Malaysia to hold an election after pandemic is over: PM
Another strain of the Coronavirus kills hundreds of camels in Kenya
Bahrain repeats blame game on Iran over coronavirus spread
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *