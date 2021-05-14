Can rulers achieve popularity by deceiving people?

SHAFAQNA – Ma’mun the Abbasid ruler who was an imposter and pretender and there is no one as famous among other Abbasid rulers for these characteristics. And through deception he managed to bring the eighth Imam, Imam Ridha (AS) from Medina to Toos in order to attract people’s attention toward himself. Ma’mun used any possible way to pretend that his rule is not based on force to win people’s hearts, but when Imam (AS) went for Eid prayer a massive gathering of people attended to perform Salaat/Salaah with the leadership of Imam Ridha (AS). This showed that only God can change hearts and minds and attract people’s minds and hearts toward God’s holy appointees. That was the case when even Ma’mun’s friends also followed Imam (AS) [1].

