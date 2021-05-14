Latest news from Gaza war: Gaza bombing for the fifth day in a row/ Martyrs increase to 119

SHAFAQNA- For the fifth day in a row, the Israeli army continues its aggressive attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, in response to the Zionist aggression, the Palestinian resistance forces are targeting various areas of the occupied territories with airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Zionist attacks on Gaza to 119 martyrs, including 31 children.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English