Pro-Palestinian protest banned in Paris

SHAFAQNA- The Paris police on Thursday banned a Palestinian solidarity demonstration planned for Saturday in the French capital .

Earlier on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had asked the police to ban a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris this weekend. Activists had called the protest in the Barbes district of northern Paris to demonstrate against Israel’s latest offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to France 24.

The organisers of a banned pro-Palestinian demonstration in Paris said Friday that they had petitioned a court to reverse the police decision. On Friday, lawyers for the Paris region’s Association of Palestinians told AFP they had lodged a petition with France’s administrative court.A source close to the case told AFP that a decision would come early Saturday, hours before the planned start of the protest, Barron’s reported.

On Wednesday, Paris police detained the head of French Palestinian rights advocacy group Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS) near the foreign ministry building for several hours before he was released. Bertrand Heilbronn was arrested after he met with a French foreign ministry advisor as part of a delegation including members of parliament and representatives of trade unions and organisations, said the AFPS in a statement.