OIC holds virtual emergency meeting on Palestine
SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual open-ended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers on Sunday to discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and its acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.
“The OIC will hold, at the request of Saudi Arabia — the chair of the Islamic summit— a virtual emergency ministerial meeting to discuss developments in Palestine,” the second-largest international organization after the UN comprising of 57 member countries, said in a statement, according to AA.
Earlier this week, the OIC condemned Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Al-Quds during this past Islamic month of Ramadan, preventing worshippers from getting access to holy sites there, Israeli forces’ storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and eviction of Palestinians from their land.
The grouping also accused Israel of seeking to change the historical and legal status of Al-Quds, warning that this policy would further jeopardise the region and threaten world peace, Gulf News reported.
