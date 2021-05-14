OIC holds virtual emergency meeting on Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual open-ended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers on Sunday to discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and its acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

“The OIC will hold, at the request of Saudi Arabia — the chair of the Islamic summit— a virtual emergency ministerial meeting to discuss developments in Palestine,” the second-largest international organization after the UN comprising of 57 member countries, said in a statement, according to AA.