Saudi FM emphasizes need for an immediate end to Tel Aviv’s actions

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Minister stressed the need to immediately stop the actions of the Zionist regime in violation of international conventions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah today (Friday) called for an immediate end to Tel Aviv’s actions in violation of international conventions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has called Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and stressed the condemnation of the illegal actions of the Israeli occupation authorities by Saudi Arabia and the need to immediately stop the escalation of Tel Aviv, which is contrary to all international norms and conventions.

Bin Farhan calls for completion of efforts aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question, because it allows the Palestinian people to have their own independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with the capital of East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English