Gaza casualties: 139 martyrs including 39 children and 22 women since the start of Israeli attacks (video)

SHAFAQNA- The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced today (Saturday) that 139 people have been martyred since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Clashes continue in various parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories for the sixth day in a row, while the Israeli army continues to bomb Gaza from the ground and air. The Israeli regime today (Saturday) bombed the people of Gaza for the sixth day in a row.

According to Palestinian sources, 139 people have been martyred so far as a result of the Israeli aggression in various parts of the Gaza Strip, of which 39 were children and 22 were women. On the other hand, the resistance forces, in response to the Israeli attacks, have targeted the occupied territories with their missile attacks.

The military battle between the resistance forces and the occupying forces has entered a new phase as the resistance forces have made the cessation of bombing of Israeli settlements conditional on the cessation of rocket fire in the Gaza Strip, the cessation of attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the crime of expelling Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

