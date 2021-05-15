How can monotheistic nature of the human being be proved?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) asked a disbelieving person: Have you ever boarded a ship? The disbelieving person replied: Yes. Imam (AS) asked: Has it ever happened that your ship was about to sink? He replied: Yes. Then, Imam Sadeq (AS) asked: At that time, did you realize in your heart about a source that may save you from the dangerous situation? The disbelieving man replied: Yes. Imam Sadeq (AS) added: That (source) is the God of the worlds [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 3, Page 41.