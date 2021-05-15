Human rights groups warn: New law allows Australian government to indefinitely detain refugees

SHAFAQNA – Human rights groups and Australian parliament’s own human rights committee warned a new law pushed through parliament gives the government the power to indefinitely detain refugees, potentially for the rest of their lives. The Migration Amendment (Clarifying International Obligations for Removal) Bill 2021 was tabled on the last sitting day of the March session of parliament, and voted into law on Thursday.

The law allows the government to cancel the visa of a refugee but could not send them back to their country of origin because they would face persecution there, to detain them indefinitely. The government cancels visas of non-citizens for a variety of reasons: on the basis of character or security grounds, for criminal convictions, but also even for “association with a group” suspected by the minister of wrongdoing.

David Burke, the Legal Director at the Human Rights Law Centre, said the legislation exposed the government’s willingness to leave growing numbers of refugees languishing in detention without any plan.

“The government should not have the power to lock people up for potentially the rest of their lives without any safeguards. This forces refugees into an unthinkable choice between spending potentially decades in immigration detention, or agreeing to go back to a country where … they will be persecuted. “These new laws allow the Australian government to warehouse people who have nowhere else to go.”

Source: The Guardian (13 May 2021)