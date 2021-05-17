Saint Stepanos Monastery in Azerbaijan, Iran +Photos

SHAFAQNA- East Azerbaijan, as one of the most historic provinces of Iran with thousands of years of history, has countless tourist attractions in its heart, two of which are registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List and annually attract many tourists from around the world.

Jolfa city is one of the special touristic areas of Iran, which has been of special importance since before the birth of Christ due to its strategic geographical location.

Jolfa was a very famous cultural and civilization hub. The Companions of the Rass (also known as the People of the Well or the People of Ar-Rass, were an ancient community, who are mentioned in the Qur’an) came into existence in this area during the time of Suleiman Ibn Daud. This community created twelve cities along the Aras River, which were named after the twelve months.

Churches, as an important part of the history of the region of Azerbaijan, have always had a valuable presence in the lives of the people of the region and the followers of Jesus Christ. The province of East Azerbaijan, due to its special location and historical importance, hosts unique examples of the most important churches in the world. Some of the most significant ones are listed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Among them, we can mention the “St. Stepanos Monastery”, which is a national heritage that was also registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 11, 2007.

It is the second most important Armenian church in Iran, after the Saint Thaddeus Cathedral.

St. Stepanos Monastery is located in the “Aras” Free Zone, in the south of the city of Jolfa, the area being called the “Ghezel Vank” (Red Monastery)” in East Azarbaijan Province.

This church is similar to the fortresses of the Sassanid period and the early centuries of Islam; tall with seven watchtowers and five stone pillar backs.

The gate of this fort is located in the middle of the western wall and is made of wood and iron. At the bases of the sides and its truncated arch, delicately carved stone carvings are seen, and there is a beautifully embossed carving of Mary and the childhood of Jesus can be seen on the arch.

