Sheikh Al-Azhar Urges Support for Palestine in 15 Languages

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb Sheikh of Al-Azhar underlined the need for supporting the oppressed people of Palestine against Israeli atrocities and called on all nations and world leaders to support the Palestinian people in 15 languages, including Hebrew, on Facebook.

Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb said: “I call on the world’s peoples and their leaders to support the peaceful and oppressed Palestinian people in their legitimate and just cause towards recovering their right, their land and their sanctuaries” .

“Stop the killing and support the due owners of the right. Abandon silence and double standard policies if we are truly working for peace. I pray to Allah to have mercy on the martyrs of Palestine and to answer them with mercy and forgiveness,” he added.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English