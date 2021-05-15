Paris police use tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters

Police had banned the march, and a court upheld the decision. But protesters turned out anyway, waving Palestinian flags and attempting to join up with disparate groups of demonstrators.

“We refuse to silence our solidarity with the Palestinians, and we will not be prevented from demonstrating,” the organisers of the Paris march – the Association of Palestinians in Ile-de-France, the wider Paris region, and other groups said in a statement.

They include anti-fascist associations, the citizens’ activist group Attac and the far-left New Anti-Capitalist party. The police department warned on Twitter that anyone taking part would face fines of 135 euros ($165), France 24 reported.



Similar protests in Germany and Denmark this week have degenerated into clashes leading to several arrests.