Paris police use tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters
SHAFAQNA- Paris police used tear gas and water cannon Saturday to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters gathering in groups of several hundred.
Police had banned the march, and a court upheld the decision. But protesters turned out anyway, waving Palestinian flags and attempting to join up with disparate groups of demonstrators.
“We refuse to silence our solidarity with the Palestinians, and we will not be prevented from demonstrating,” the organisers of the Paris march – the Association of Palestinians in Ile-de-France, the wider Paris region, and other groups said in a statement.
They include anti-fascist associations, the citizens’ activist group Attac and the far-left New Anti-Capitalist party. The police department warned on Twitter that anyone taking part would face fines of 135 euros ($165), France 24 reported.
Similar protests in Germany and Denmark this week have degenerated into clashes leading to several arrests.
Pro-Palestinian rallies held in Berlin, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Sydney
Thousands of protesters marking Nakba Day marched in Berlin, London and Madrid in support of Palestinians on Saturday. Nakba Day is observed by Palestinians each year and refers to what many Palestinians call the “catastrophe,” or mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after the state of Israel was founded in 1948.
In Madrid, some 2,500 people, many of them young people wrapped in Palestinian flags, marched to the Puerta del Sol plaza in the city centre. “This is not a war, it’s genocide,” they chanted.
In London, protesters carried banners reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine.” Police in Germany’s capital Berlin broke up one of the protests in the Neukölln district, according to DW.
Around 500 people rallied in Athens, AFP correspondents said. Greek police used water cannon and there were minor scuffles with protesters in front of the Israeli embassy.
Protesters in the Australian city of Sydney also chanted “free, free Palestine” after gathering outside the Town Hall on Saturday. “I see people who are no longer going to remain silent. People who are fed up, people who are responding to oppression and violence by standing up for themselves,” Walla Abu-Eid told Reuters at the demonstration. Hundreds of people also took to the streets of Melbourne, NBC News reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!