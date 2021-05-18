Islam placed great importance on family’s interrelationship

SHAFAQNA- The family unit is regarded as the cornerstone of a healthy and balanced society in Islam.

The simplest, the smallest and the oldest form of human society is family which is comprised by wife, husband and children. A number of bonds and ties join the members of a family to each other. When the children of a family are grown up, they normally marry and produce children. Thus gradually from one family several coherent and inter‑connected families are formed.

Family is the nucleus of society and the first society in which we learn social etiquette principles and cooperation. Family is the center of protection of national and moral traditions and in one word, for the protection of individuals.

One of the most important moral principles, from the Islamic viewpoint, is marriage and the formation of the family. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH), considers the family as an unsurpassed structure in the community.

Islam attaches great importance to real pleasure and prosperity of human beings through Islamically balanced, highly ethical, well-educated and well-behaved families and happy homes. Like in all the fields of human activity, Islam has laid down clearly and in detail the rights and duties of men and women, husbands and wives and also parents and children. The happy homes having pleasant environment, in which husband, wife, children and other relatives live together merrily with good mutual understanding, tolerance and respect as well as fulfilling their respective duties towards each other, is indeed an index of the highest status the Almighty Allah has blessed, among the creatures, to all human beings.

Islam has placed great importance on the well-being of the couple’s relationship and manner towards each other and with their children and also the childrens’ interrelationship with their parents.

The system of families that is instituted by Islam relies upon the deep cognizance of the elements of family contentment and bond in physiological, mental, and social fields.

Sources:

-Principles Of Marriage & Family Ethics,Ibrahim Amini

-Family, The Center Of Stability, Hossein-Ali Torkamani

-Islamic Family Life,Sayyid Sa’eed Akhtar Rizvi

– Philosophy Of Islam Sayyid Muhammad Husayni Beheshti

– www.imamreza.net