Worshippers at Masjid Al-Haram & the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque thoroughly screened for COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Worshippers deemed resistant to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attended the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina to perform Friday prayers. All those taking part in worship were required to show Tawakkalna app proof of immunity to the virus and follow strict health and safety protocols, Arab News reported.

Entry was allowed for people who had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, those where 14 days had passed since their first jab, and individuals who had recovered after contracting the virus. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has stepped up cleaning operations to 10 sessions a day at the Grand Mosque.

