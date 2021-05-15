Date :Saturday, May 15th, 2021 | Time : 22:24 |ID: 213565 | Print

UN: Israeli attacks forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave their homes in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The UN said that around 10,000 Palestinians have had to left homes in Gaza due to Israeli offensive.

“They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during the global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene and health services,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement. “Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out Sunday,” it added, AA reported.

