Photos: Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Bayt Institute in LondonThis

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Fitr prayer was held on Friday at Al-Bayt Institute in London under the leadership of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Saeed Khalkhali.
The worshipers attended the prayers after registering and following the health instructions to prevent Corona.
The prayer was performed twice due to the significant presence of worshipers.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
