Today’s Israeli attacks on residential buildings in Gaza leave 26 dead and 45 injured

SHAFAQNA- The number of martyrs of today’s (Sunday) attacks by Israeli fighter jets on residential buildings in Gaza has increased to 23, most of them are women and children.

The attacks have also injured 45 people so far, most of them women and children.

The attack took place on Al-Wahda Street in the Gaza Strip, during which Israeli fighter jets fired rockets at Palestinian residential buildings.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English