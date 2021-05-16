Latest news from Gaza war: Intensification of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza / 182 martyrs and more than 1,200 wounded

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli regime continues to bombard the Gaza Strip from the ground and air, and in return, the Palestinian resistance forces are targeting the occupied territories with their missile attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today (Sunday) that 181 people, including 52 children and 29 women, have been martyred since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the bombing of various parts of the city.

According to the ministry, 1,225 people have been injured so far due to the Israeli aggression, and with the continuation of the Israeli attacks on residential and civilian areas in Gaza, the number is likely to increase.

In one of its fiercest attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime brutally bombed Al-Wahda Street in Gaza last night with its fighters, killing 33 people, including 12 women, 8 children and 50 wounded.

On the other hand, a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held today (Sunday) in which the foreign ministers of the countries of this organization called for an immediate end to the attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Minister called for the international community to mobilize to end Israel’s aggression in Gaza, and Turkey called for the formation of an international force to support the Palestinians, both materially and spiritually.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English