Over one million pilgrims perform Umrah in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: More than one million residents of Saudi Arabia performed the Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramadan this year.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, only those residing in the kingdom were allowed to perform the pilgrimage under certain conditions.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia had announced before Ramadan that only Umrah pilgrims and worshippers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or who have recovered from COVID-19 would be allowed entry into the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Last year, Riyadh suspended the pilgrimage as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since the suspension of Umrah was lifted in October 2020, over 13 million worshippers wearing masks and observing physical distancing rules have visited the mosques in Mecca and Medina.

The Umrah, which refers to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year, attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe annually.