Why is it important to marry at the right age according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) has taught the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) whatever is needed for the human being. One of those cases is this that one day the Prophet (PBUH) went on preaching chamber and after praising Allah (SWT), said: O’ people, Jibril (Arch Angel Gabrail) (AS) was sent to me by Allah (SWT) and said: The unmarried young girls are like fruits on a tree and when the fruit of the tree are ripe and not picked, the sun will perish them and the wind will spread them everywhere. The unmarried girls are like these, whenever they become adult, there is no medicine for them except marriage; otherwise they are not immune from immorality/corruption as they are also human beings [1].

