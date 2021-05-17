How to join the people who want to satisfy God?

SHAFAQNA – In a sermon, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) described characteristics of those who are striving to satisfy God: They Revive their own wisdom and have killed rebellious self (soul) in order that coarse becomes soft and dense becomes thin, and a shining light in their hearts is like elevated lightening, that light will show them their way and they become the followers of the path. And doors one by one will send them forward till the last door which in there will be salvation and the last abode to put the weight down and the place of residence. There will be a safe and comfortable residence. Their feet will be firm with their bodies in comfort. They will have all these because they utilised their hearts and made their God happy [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 218.