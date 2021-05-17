Quranic research competition planned for Iraqi women

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Umm Al-Banin (SA) Online University’s branch in the holy city of Najaf plans to organize a Quranic research competition for Iraqi women.

According to Al-Kafeel website, the competition, titled “Ya’soub-uddin”, will be held by the Quranic Studies Department of the university, which is affiliated to the cultural section of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine.

Sheikh Hussein Al-Turabi, president of the university, said the two main themes of the competition are:

– Method of scientific promotion in light of the advice by the Shia source of emulation Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Sistani for the faithful youth

– Positive effect of learning the Quran and memorizing its verses in the scientific growth of the society.

The papers sent to the competition secretariat should be written in 15 to 20 pages and should not have been published so far.