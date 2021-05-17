Date :Monday, May 17th, 2021 | Time : 18:12 |ID: 213758 | Print

Photos: Over 70 Jewish people speaking out against crimes of Israel

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Over 70 Jewish members sent these photos opposing the #OngoingNakba in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.  Jewish solidarity with the 1,500 Palestinians facing forced displacement shows that Israel’s expulsions are not about religion, but about land theft, ethnic cleansing, and ethnic supremacy — just as they were in 1948.Most families in these Jerusalem neighborhoods are refugees from the beginning of the Nakba in 1948, when Israeli militas violently expelled 750,000 Palestinians from their homes. For them, their impending displacement in 2021 is especially painful. How many generations of Palestinians must experience this kind of trauma before we decide enough is enough?

