Winners of online Quran competition in Lahore announced

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Top participants in an online Quran competition held by the Iranian Cultural Center in Lahore, Pakistan, were announced.

The competition was received warmly and a large number of male and female Quran reciters took part in the Quranic event.

The 95 participants competed in two age groups: from 8 to 16 and from 17 to 40 years.

The contest was held in the category of Tahqeeq and Tarteel recitation of the Quran over 15 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

The participants were asked to send a recorded video file of their recitation of Surah al-Isra and Surah al-Qadr.

It was supervised by Afzal Imani, a prominent Qari who has served as an arbiter in many international Quran competitions.

Ramadan (April 14- May 13 this year), is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset.They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.