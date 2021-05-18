Halifax Muslims Bring Community Together with Free-Food Fridge

SHAFAQNA-

Though the month of Ramadan is over, act of giving is a year-long activity for Muslims worldwide.

In Halifax city, Northern England, the Muslim community has launched a community fridge to provide free food to the needy and prevent food waste.

Volunteers from the Central Jamia Mosque set up the fridge for people to come and take whatever food they need.

“It’s a lifeline for people,” Hassan Riaz, who launched an initiative to help the needy at the start of the pandemic, told Yorkshire Live.

“It’s more than a fridge, it’s actually brought so many parts of the community together in the most impoverished part of Calderdale.”

Riaz’s initiative grew from distributing food parcels to building a permanent home for the initiative on the grounds of the mosque.

The fridge open seven days a week, including holidays like Christmas, New Year and `Eid, because, as Riaz said,“food poverty exists every day of the year.”