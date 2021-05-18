Israel intense bombings in Gaza has killed 197 Palestinians incl 58 children

SHAFAQNA-

srael conducted intense attacks in different parts of the blockaded Gaza City in the wee hours of Monday, according to Anadolu Agency’s reporters.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The number of injured has reached 1,235, while tens of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Israeli warplanes bombarded many targets in Gaza’s south, west, and north in the night, reported the correspondents on the ground.

According to witnesses, some areas belonging to Palestinian resistance groups, agricultural fields, streets, and infrastructure were targeted in the attacks. Some security centers in the city’s south and west were demolished.

The attacks caused heavy damage to some buildings, houses, and streets. Electricity cuts are being experienced in areas near to the targets, they said.

Medical and rescue teams are facing numerous challenges in reaching the bombarded areas, especially after the army fired missiles at many roads, including those near hospitals.

Most of the bombings took place in the western area around the Shifa Medical Center, north of the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza city.

Israeli warships deployed in the sea also launched fire on the coast of Gaza.

No statement has been published yet regarding the targets.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, Israeli soldiers continued Sunday, the extensive invasions into several parts of the occupied West Bank, leading to protests that were met with live rounds, gas bombs, concussion grenades, and rubber-coated steel bullets, causing dozens of injuries among the Palestinians, including children, especially when the army fire gas bombs into a home.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigade, said the Israeli attacks on civilians were retaliated and they fired rockets on the cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon, and also targeted some settlement areas.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

[Photo: Five month old baby Omar Hadidi, injured by Israeli bombing of civilian areas in Gaza city, consoled by relative at Shifa Hospital on May 16, 2021. Photographer: Ali Jadallah/AA]