How can Divine Guidance reach the human beings?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ people, for God’s sake, for God’s sake, pay attention for protecting the Quran as you have been asked and observe its rights which are trusted on you. Therefore, Allah (SWT) has not created you in vain and has not abandoned you, and has not left you misguided and in blindness. God has stated about your conducts and is aware of your deeds and has defined the highest element of your life, and has sent a book for you that explains (clarifies) everything [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 86.