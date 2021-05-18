https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/imam-baqer2.jpg 192 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-18 12:28:292021-05-18 12:28:29Which types of religious and irreligious people must be avoided?
Which types of religious and irreligious people must be avoided?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammd Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Avoid the ones who (seem to be good people but) are naive, ignorant and (seem to be) religious; as well as those who are wise but irreligious and immoral (they betray people). These two types are deceivers of any gullible person [1].
[1] Qorbul Isnaad, Page 70.
