Which types of religious and irreligious people must be avoided?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammd Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Avoid the ones who (seem to be good people but) are naive, ignorant and (seem to be) religious; as well as those who are wise but irreligious and immoral (they betray people). These two types are deceivers of any gullible person [1].

