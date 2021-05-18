https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/168824288-1.jpg 568 1072 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-18 16:37:392021-05-18 16:56:13Zarif, Italian parliament speaker discuss bilateral ties
Zarif, Italian parliament speaker discuss bilateral ties
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is taking a European tour, held talks with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico on Tuesday.
Earlier Yesterday, Zarif met with Pope Francis, Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.
He also met and held talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio.
Rome is the second leg of the foreign minister’s European tour which started from Madrid, Spain, on May 13.Before Rome, Zarif visited Madrid and reviewed regional and international cooperation.
