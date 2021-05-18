Date :Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 | Time : 16:37 |ID: 213880 | Print

Zarif, Italian parliament speaker discuss bilateral ties

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is taking a European tour, held talks with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico on Tuesday.

Earlier Yesterday, Zarif met with Pope Francis, Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

He also met and held talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio.

Rome is the second leg of the foreign minister’s European tour which started from Madrid, Spain, on May 13.Before Rome, Zarif visited Madrid and reviewed regional and international cooperation.

You might also like
US is Waiting 'In Vain' For a Phone Call: Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran condemns Bahraini leaders for normalizing ties with Israel
Iran's Minister of Tourism Invites Tourists to Visit Iran
Photos: Sheikh Isa Qassim met a group of media managing directors and chief editors
Hassan Rouhani, Iran, JCPOA, IAEA President Rouhani: Iran remains committed to JCPOA
UN humanitarian chief to visit Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *