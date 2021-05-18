Meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA will be held tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of will be held tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) with the presence of representatives of Iran and the P 4+1 group (China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain) in Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The Iranian delegation will be chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and the meeting will be chaired by Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Participants will continue their discussions regarding the possible return of the United States to JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of it.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English