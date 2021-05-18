France calls for a Security Council resolution on Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The Office of the President of the French Republic has issued a statement calling on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution on the conflict between Palestine and the Israeli regime.

The statement said that Emmanuel Macron, in contact with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, had agreed on the need to launch a humanitarian project in Gaza.

Also, Egypt has offered to start a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday morning and is waiting for a response from both sides.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English