https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2B831DD3-212A-4CB0-ADF3-DE05510C68D9.jpeg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-19 00:37:542021-05-19 00:37:54France calls for a Security Council resolution on Palestine
France calls for a Security Council resolution on Palestine
SHAFAQNA- The Office of the President of the French Republic has issued a statement calling on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution on the conflict between Palestine and the Israeli regime.
The statement said that Emmanuel Macron, in contact with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, had agreed on the need to launch a humanitarian project in Gaza.
Also, Egypt has offered to start a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday morning and is waiting for a response from both sides.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!