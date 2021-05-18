Date :Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 | Time : 00:37 |ID: 213921 | Print

France calls for a Security Council resolution on Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Office of the President of the French Republic has issued a statement calling on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution on the conflict between Palestine and the Israeli regime.

The statement said that Emmanuel Macron, in contact with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, had agreed on the need to launch a humanitarian project in Gaza.

Also, Egypt has offered to start a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday morning and is waiting for a response from both sides.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Israeli forces detained over 300 Palestine children in 3 months: Report
Statement in Reaction to U.N. Security Council Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements - NETUREI KARTA
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in West Bank
Video: What Will Happen To the Deal of the Century?
Palestinians blast Google, Apple for removal of Palestine from maps
Recep Erdogan, Israel, UN General Assembly Erdogan ’s presentation on Israeli expansion while condemning West for anti-Muslim ‘hate speech’
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *