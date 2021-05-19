For the fourth time, Security Council fails to issue a joint statement on Palestine

SHAFAQNA- For the fourth time in eight days, the Security Council on Tuesday failed to issue a joint statement on the escalation of the conflict between the Israeli regime and the Palestinians. The United States, meanwhile, insists the statement cannot contain the crisis.

The Security Council convened a new meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fourth in eight days, but the Security Council failed to issue a joint statement.

“We do not believe that a public statement at this time can help contain the crisis,” a diplomat stated from the US envoy.

Diplomatic sources said China, Norway and Tunisia, which drafted the new statement and had been trying to convene a Security Council meeting for more than a week, had not previously shown the text to Security Council members. As of May 10, Washington has opposed three drafts calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

