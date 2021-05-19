Date :Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 | Time : 07:47 |ID: 213944 | Print

For the fourth time, Security Council fails to issue a joint statement on Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- For the fourth time in eight days, the Security Council on Tuesday failed to issue a joint statement on the escalation of the conflict between the Israeli regime and the Palestinians. The United States, meanwhile, insists the statement cannot contain the crisis.

The Security Council convened a new meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fourth in eight days, but the Security Council failed to issue a joint statement.

“We do not believe that a public statement at this time can help contain the crisis,” a diplomat stated from the US envoy.

Diplomatic sources said China, Norway and Tunisia, which drafted the new statement and had been trying to convene a Security Council meeting for more than a week, had not previously shown the text to Security Council members. As of May 10, Washington has opposed three drafts calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Daesh, Hashd al-Sha’abi Abdul-Mahdi: Iraqi armed forces ready to respond firmly to any aggression
Mahmoud Abbas : No Negotiations While Deal of the Century Exists
Hariri to UN chief: Israel's drone attack on Lebanon, a threat to drag the region into an…
Israel Announces Approval of Seven ‘Nature Reserves’ in West Bank,' Palestine Vows Legal Action at ICC
Palestinian boy is killed in Ramallah
Malaysia calls for global consensus to counter West Bank annexation
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *