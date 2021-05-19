How to avoid hardships of end of life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: O’ the servants of God, take heed from the clear and explanatory Ayahs/signs, and avoid from what you have been warned of. And benefit from reminders and recommendations as if the claws of death have been sunken in your body and the cord of wishes and attachments have been cut; and the hardships of death and the start of moving toward the Day of Judgment have overwhelmed you [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 84.