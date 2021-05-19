Is the human being fair to God?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Allah (SWT) says: “O’ the child of Adam (AS), you do not behave fairly to Me (God), I am kind to you with Divine Blessings, and you behave badly toward me with sins. My Kindness is being sent down to you and your badness comes up to Me. Every day, a gracious angel comes to up to Me with reports of your inappropriate behaviour. O’ the child of Adam (AS), if you could hear your attributes from others and you did not know whose attributes it was, you would have become angry instantly. O’ the child of Adam (AS), at the time of your anger, remember Me (God) so that at the time of My Anger, I remember you, and I do not include you among those whom I destroy [1].”

[1] Amaali, Sheikh Toosi (RA), Page 278.