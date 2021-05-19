Al-Safeer International Cultural Festival to begin in Kufa Today

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 10th edition of Al-Safee International Cultural Festival will be held at the Grand Mosque of Kufa, Iraq, on May 19 and 20.

According to alforatnews.com, the information center of the mosque announced that due to the coronavirus restrictions, this year’s festival will be held with a smaller number of participants compared with the previous editions.

The center added that parts of the international program will also be held online.

The international festival will be held to commemorate the anniversary of the arrival of Muslim ibn Aqeel, a cousin of Imam Hussein (AS) and his messenger, to the city of Kufa in the year 60 A.H.

It will include an opening ceremony with the participation of scholars and academic figures, a session about the day of Arabic script, opening an exhibition of Arabic script at the mosque and unveiling the minarets of the Ali ibn Abitalib (AS) courtyard.

Papers about Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his glad advent) and Quranic papers will be presented on the second day of the festival.