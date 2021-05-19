Mosque in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike

SHAFAQNA – The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of the Gaza Strip announced that the destruction of three mosques in the area in attacks by Israeli forces.

According to the RT news website, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of the Gaza Strip announced that the Israeli army completely destroyed three mosques in its successive attacks on the Gaza Strip, and another 40 mosques suffered minor damage as a result of these attacks.

In this regard, Adel Al-Hour, spokesman for the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of the Gaza Strip, noted that the mosques that were completely destroyed are Al-Muallaq and Qalib in the north and Omar Bin Al Khattab in Gaza City.

The ministry spokesman also clarified that another 42 mosques in the Gaza Strip have been closed due to the bombings of the occupying regime around them.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.