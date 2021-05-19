Ulyanov: An agreement on revival of JCPOA is available

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Russian delegation to the UN Security Council after the end of four rounds of the Joint Commission expressed hope for an agreement between the members to revive the agreement with Iran and said that an agreement is available.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna tweeted on Wednesday that the fourth round of Vienna talks was over. The participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in today’s meeting noted good or significant progress and reached an agreement.

He added: The next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission will resume next week. The Russian official expressed hope that the fifth round would be the last round of talks.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English