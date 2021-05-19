Activists want UN to recognize killing of Shias in Afghanistan as genocide

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Some cultural bodies and rights activists in Afghanistan want the UN to officially recognize the killing of Shia people in relentless attacks in recent years as genocide.

Although all Afghans are suffering from war and insecurity, a rise in terrorist attacks on Shia people in the country has prompted them to raise their voices. Many believe that deadly offensives on Shia people, mainly in western Kabul, is a proof of systematic genocide of Shias in Afghanistan.

Based on official figures, several terrorist attacks and bombings have targeted sports clubs, mosques, educational centers, shrines, schools, and even a maternity hospital in the Shia-dominated areas of the capital, Kabul.

The incidents claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, mostly young university and school students, worshipers, pilgrims, pregnant women, and newborn babies. However, many here also criticize government policies for failing to protect civilians.

In the meantime, they want the government to officially authorize people to provide security for themselves on their own, in case the government is facing any problems or challenges in this regard.

While many here insist that international rights bodies, specially the UN, should recognize the genocide of Shias in Afghanistan, many others want prominent Shia figures to put pressure on the government to provide security for them at any cost.