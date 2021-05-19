Date :Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 | Time : 18:54 |ID: 214039 | Print

Zarif meets with Irish president in Dublin

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on Wednesday.

The meeting took place as Zarif is visiting the Irish capital on the third leg of his European tour which has already taken him to Spain, and Italy and Vatican as well.

During his stay in Dublin, Zarif also met with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney earlier in the day.The two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the most important regional and international developments.

Underlining the significance of relations between the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister called for further political and economic negotiations on different areas, including, agriculture, IT, sciences and technology.

The Irish foreign minister, for his part, voiced Ireland’s eagerness for expansion of cooperation with Iran, referring to the contribution of his country, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to the approval of the UNSC Resolution 2231 which lifted all the international sanctions on Iran in 2015.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and the Karabakh crisis, as well as ways to contain COVID-19.

