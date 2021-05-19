Funeral of Shia youth killed by Police in Abuja on Quds Day

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The funeral of Nigerian Shia boy, martyr Naziru Muázu Sokoto on 11th of May 2021 at Darur Rahma cemetery, Zaria.

The funeral was attended by family members, friend and the general public. Sheikh Abdulhamed Bello led the funeral. Mother and father of the martyr bid farewell to him before the burial.

Brother Naziru Muázu from Sokoto was confirmed dead following serious beating with sticks and iron rods by the Nigerian police at Eagle Square Abuja. He was seriously beaten and injured and left in a state of coma by the Police during International Quds day Procession in Abuja on Friday the 7th of May 2021 among many others.He attained martyrdom of the injuries while receiving treatment in a private hospital on Monday.Several are still suffering from various degrees of injuries in the custody of police without treatment.