Palestinian Ministry of Health: 241 people killed & 7,802 injured in Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of victims of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has reached 241 martyrs and 7,803 wounded in the last 10 days.

The state media office in the Gaza Strip said that the forces of the occupying regime in 1801 had attacked the Gaza Strip, with financial losses of $250 million.

Since last Monday, the Israeli regime has carried out large-scale attacks on the Gaza Strip, targeting the strip with artillery attacks, which have killed more than 200 Palestinians so far, including women and children, as well as the destruction of the Gaza Strip infrastructure.

Also, Palestinian groups fired rockets at cities and towns in the occupied territories, killing more than 10 people and wounding several others.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English